LORAIN, Ohio — A press conference recently occurred in Lorain to celebrate the opening of several new businesses opening during these tough times.

“It is a dream come true. I love boxing and I feel like boxing has loved me back,” said Jaime Colon.

Jaime Colon has been boxing his whole life and now he wants to teach young kids the beauty of the sport. He said there aren’t too may boxing gyms in Ohio even though there’s a lot of talent in the state.

“For those who don’t know, the past couple of Olympics, three boxers from Cleveland area have competed in the Olympics. We have one coming up this year Delonte ‘Tiger’ Johnson,” said Colon.

Colon has a space in his new gym that will be called the Legacy Boxing Academy.

“My legacy, your legacy, Lorain’s legacy, we all want to leave a legacy and that’s why I chose that name,” Colon said.

Lorain has been going through a rebirth of sorts, with projects to beautify the city. Councilman Rey Carrion said there are five new businesses opening, so it shows the city is progressing.

“You look at Lorain now and it’s seen an explosion. It’s really an explosion. It’s too bad that COVID really has put a blanket on that plan this year, but it will come back next year,” Carrion said. “We have multiple developments in downtown Lorain, many investments from the hotel to the shipyards restaurants, the street scape program, rocking on the river, what’s happening in downtown Lorain is really truly remarkable.”

At the gym, Colon said he plans on opening his boxing academy in mid-September.

“So, right now, I’m just getting everything started. I got my ring, I’ve got my heavy bags, I’ve got my speed bag coming in,” Colon said. “It’s going to look beautiful.”