The last thing anyone working from home needs is a glitch in their computer system. "Your PC Medic" is a local business that knows not everyone is tech savvy and they're here to help.



What You Need To Know IT services have had constant calls for tech support



"Your PC Medic" is a local business helping people operate web cams, zoom, and more



The business says their mission is to be able to help people telecommute

The IT service says their phones have been ringing off the hook.



"From people that are trying to get used to using, for them, what are new technologies, in order for them to be able to telecommute," Ronald Odde said.



Ronald Odde says some of the problems people are facing are not so much broken computers, but how to actually operate their systems to be able to continue to work from home.



"Webcam, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, whatever applications they might be using to do their work or even to contact family members remotely," Odde said.



Having to walk someone through a technical issue can be difficult. Odde says having to adapt to fixing complex issues remotely has been a challenge.



"We've been avoiding going to people’s homes whenever possible, doing repairs remotely, we have begun to embrace that, as well as having people come by to drop things off," Odde added.



Odde says in the beginning of the pandemic, losing the business was always a worry, but over the last few months he says business has been trying to troubleshoot and reboot.



"Since March, revenue is down 75 percent, but that is just starting to change now," Odde said.



Since Governor Cuomo gave the green light for schools to open up around the state, Odde says depending on how that pans out, he expects a major uptick in services to able to support remote learning.



"If they move to remote learning, either full time or part time, how that is going to affect things as we get used to that."