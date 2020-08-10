WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools is busy making the final preparations to welcome students back to the classroom.

Administrators and teachers at Layer Elementary in Winter Springs are outfitting the school with signage, safety routines, and a lot of cleaning supplies before the first day of school.

The configuration might be different for each Seminole County school, but the goal is the same: to keep students, teachers and staff as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Layer classrooms, barriers sit on each physically-distanced desk to minimize direct contact. In the lunchroom, students can only sit on the seats not marked with an X, and they must wear masks until they sit down to eat.

Markings on walls and the floor help direct children through the school in a safe manner.

Administrators said it’s a new routine students will have to learn.

“We tried to use that signage to teach the children, and we’ll do that through demonstrating. During the day, each class (will have) a time that they’re scheduled to go around the building to practice these things,” Principal Cheryl Nicholas said.

Layer Elementary is expecting more than half of its students back in the classroom for face-to-face learning.

School in Seminole County starts again in a week.