Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood is getting some more style as Savage Beauty Clothing held its grand opening Friday.

The store specializes in clothing, shoes, weave hair, and lashes.

The owner says she was determined not to let a worldwide pandemic stop her plans.

"Hard work and dedication. I had to be dedicated to what I wanted to do. I had my vision on what I wanted to do. I was so excited. I always talked about having a clothing store," Owner Karla Bishop said.

Savage Beauty Clothing is located at 1098 East Lovejoy Street.