CINCINNATI, Ohio — Between reduced hours, fewer customers, and new restrictions, local businesses across Ohio have struggled to keep their doors open, particularly restaurants.

Jean-François Flechet, the owner of Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium, said his restaurants have been no different.

"It’s been a lot of ups and downs, and really crazy because the rules of operations were essentially changing by the day," he said.

By early August, though, he said the rules seem to be stabilizing and the business is picking back up.

"As long as you move people within their own bubbles, there doesn’t seem to be an issue, so I really do believe we can create a safe environment,” he said.

Like every restaurant, Taste of Belgium requires masks for all guests and employees, has spaced out seating and shifted the way it handles most of its sales.

"We still see a lot more takeout and delivery than we’ve seen before," Flechet said.

This resurgence though, is nowhere near business as usual. Even customers who have made it out, like Olivia Shirley, said they're still a long ways off from getting back to their consumer habits.

"I’m really only going to restaurants because my sister is visiting, but I really hadn’t been going to a lot at all," she said.

In the meantime, Flechet said he needed to take decisive action to set Taste of Belgium up for success.

“I don’t think that praying or waiting is a strategy,” he said.

He started with opening a new restaurant in Crestview Hills in northern Kentucky at the end of July. It now serves takeout only, as construction continues on the dining room and patio.

In a few weeks, Flechet will be opening his second new restaurant in Kenwood.

He said both locations are tapping into an already interested market, now getting options closer to home.

“Our approach has been let’s try to see what we can do to make it happen and transform the crisis into an opportunity,” he said.

Not every restaurant has been able to find a similar opportunity, however. Many have already closed their doors for good including the restaurants that used to stand at Taste of Belgium's two newest locations.

"When people are cutting discretionary spending, one of the things they’re cutting is restaurants," he said.

That means existing restaurants have to get competitive to encourage customers to make the trip out for their food.

"It makes it very difficult for restaurants to survive," Flechet said.

He said every restaurant has had to adapt to survive, often cutting back on hours or reducing their menus. Flechet said for his franchise, it was more feasible to invest in growth.

He said the franchise was already looking at expanding its locations, before the pandemic but the economic uncertainty sped up the process.

“If you have a plane that is about to take off there’s only two ways to go," he said. "You either keep the engine going and you go up or you stop and then it crashes down.”

That's why Flechet said he's steering towards a new horizon.

"It's starting slowly but people are very happy that we're there," he said.

He hopes his fellow restauranteurs are able to find similar success through their strategies.

“We’re a resilient bunch of people so I think a lot of us will make it,” he said.

Both new locations will be takeout only in their first weeks of business, but Flechet said he hopes to have them open for full-service by the end of September.