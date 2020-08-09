Power crews are hard at work restoring electricity to thousands of customers, after strong storms blew through Central Florida on Sunday evening.

Hail was reported in several areas, including Deltona and Orange City.

Here are the latest outage numbers:

Duke Energy

Lake County: 403

Marion County: 89

Orange County: 3,619

Osceola: 78

Seminole: 3,445

Sumter: 39

Volusia: 2,263

Florida Power & Light (FPL)

Brevard: 19

Flagler: 25

Seminole: 9

Volusia: 16

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.