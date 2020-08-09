As students and teachers prepare to head back to class, Brevard Pubic Schools is releasing its plan to keep everyone safe and healthy.

What You Need To Know The plan includes temperature screenings, masks and social distancing.



Pre-K through second grade are exempt from face covering mandate.



Everything you need to know about schools reopening can be found right here.

Under the new guidelines, teachers will have the option to use a touchless thermometer to screen students prior to entering the classrooms.

And, when social distancing is not possible, face coverings are mandatory.

The district says students in pre-K through second grade don’t have to wear masks.

All field trip are canceled, playground equipment is off limits, and lessons involving singing will be held outdoors.

The district says it has a custodial strike team on standby to deep clean any school where a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

About two thousand students received back to school supplies from the Brevard Schools Foundation, and this year, the backpacks included washable face masks designed for kids.

Sisters Maggie and Joy Quin are excited to go back to school. Although they’re too young to really understand the severity of the pandemic, they do know about this years new rules in place.

Elizabeth Schreiber from the Brevard Schools Foundation says the fun design masks will make it more appealing for little kids to wear them.

“[We’ve] been getting lots of requests from teachers for face masks for the students,” Schreiber explains.

And this year, more than ever, families need help getting food and school supplies if they are sending their kid back to school.

“Since the pandemic hit, we've seen poverty levels on the rise because unemployment rates are so high. We had a bunch of families before who were above that poverty level, but they were just getting by. And now, because they've lost their jobs, they sunk below that poverty line,” Schreiber said.