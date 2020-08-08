From wine to groceries and everyday essentials, customers can find almost anything on Cinch Market, and still know they're supporting local Brooklyn businesses.

What You Need To Know Cinch Market was founded to give small, neighborhood businesses in Brooklyn a platform to compete with big retailers like Amazon



The site gives mom and pops another tool to survive the economic downturn caused by the pandemic



Founder plans to expand to Manhattan by the end of August

"It's an online store that enables the businesses to team up into one everything store,” said Maya Komerov, the founder of CinchMarket.nyc. "We build the technology and operation."

Komerov started Cinch Market to help small neighborhood businesses better compete with the big guys like Amazon. Now, she says it's a lifeline for local shops as the pandemic brings foot traffic to a crawl and sends more customers turning to online shopping.

"If they have an alternative, they would prefer to shop local,” Komerov told NY1. "I think we see it everywhere, but it's not easy for them to do that."

The site lets customers shop from as many merchants as they'd like, then they round up the orders and sort them so that customers get just one delivery, sometimes on the same day, with free shipping over $59.

Dawn Casale, owner of One Girl Cookies, says it's an attractive idea at a time when mom and pops are trying to survive a new normal.

"One of the biggest challenges of COVID is figuring out how do we get our product to the customer, as opposed to the customers coming to our product,” said Casale.

Casale's bakery has three locations in Brooklyn and said competing with a site like Amazon is incredibly difficult without a platform.

"The ability to get all of those purchases into one combined purchase and facilitate that into one delivery is really a helpful thing."

CinchMarket is set to expand to Manhattan by the end of August, utilizing the one advantage Komarov says small owners have.

"They know the community, they know what the people want."