The state comptroller’s office has released a scathing report about what it calls “poor financial management” in North Tonawanda.

The report says the mayor and common council did not adopt structurally balanced budgets, properly monitor the city's financial operations or take appropriate actions to maintain the city's fiscal stability.

It further says financial records were incomplete and inaccurate, and both the general and sewer funds have been operating with deficits the past three years.

But despite this, the report says city officials didn't develop any plan to address the issues.

In a letter of response, the mayor told the comptroller that city officials couldn't properly monitor the city's financial position because it didn't receive monthly financial reports.

He says the city will use the audit as a learning tool to improve operations.

Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec has been voicing his concerns on the issues for the few years he's been on the common council, even voting against the whole, or parts, of the budget every year.

“There obviously are concerns, and the comptroller's office has listed some solutions, and some of those are new things and some of those are things we should have been working on throughout the time, like what are our monthly reports, why aren't we getting those,” Tylec (I) said.

But something that will complicate implementing those changes: the accountant is just a few months into the job, and effective Friday, the city's treasurer resigned to take another opportunity.

The mayor and the other four aldermen have not immediately responded to requests for comment.