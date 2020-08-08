GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new dance studio celebrated its grand opening Saturday, and includes an option for online classes.



Revamp Contemporary Dance Company is offering virtual dance lessons to children in the Triad. They also have in-person learning, but with decreased class sizes.



The founder says she wanted to make sure young people had an outlet during the pandemic.



“Kids, they just want to be kids,” Thomasina Jones says. “They want to go out, they want to have fun and they want to see their friends. So to have some type of excitement to their day to say, 'yes I'm getting ready for the dance, yes I'm learning something new!'"



This is the second location for Revamp Contemporary Dance Company. Jones said they had to move from their original location due to COVID-19.