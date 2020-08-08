CUDAHY, Wisc., (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- Reinventing yourself is never easy. Kim Grant, 49, says she has her kids to thank for her new catering business, Kim’s Cuisine: A feast for all occasions.

“My passion is cooking. I love to cook. I love to eat. I love to watch people eat," says Grant.

Cooking truly is a labor of love for Grant, who's been a ninth-grade technology teacher for the past 6 years.

After a personal health scare, and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Grant decided to spread her wings and cook up her own destiny. ​

“Everybody used to eat at my house for free and they were like, 'Why don’t you just sell your dinners?'” says Grant.

Selling meals started as a way for Grant to supplement her income, to pay for her son's football fees and her daughter's college tuition.​

“Here is where I am at the age of 49, starting over, but it’s exactly what I love to do,” says Grant.

A proud southern girl from Arkansas with family roots in Louisiana, Grant says family dinners after Sunday church is what inspired her specialty.

"After we go to church, we go to someone's house and you have Sunday dinner. It was always soul Food. Dressing, greens, yams, hot water corn bread, ham, fried chicken,” Grant says.

You may wonder what she doesn't make? Chinese food?

"No, I make that too. I make anything. No matter how big or small, I can do a feast for any occasion,” says Grant.

“I have a lot of hits that life has given me and I have done a lot of things, but in order for my children to be successful they have to see the example of their mother never giving up,” says Grant.

If you’re interested in Kim's Flavorful Cuisine, she can be reached at kimberlygrant1917@gmail.com.