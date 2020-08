$6,500,000.

That’s how much Citrus County just received from the State of Florida for COVID-19 financial relief.

The grant is designed to help small businesses that have been hit hardest by the ongoing pandemic.

Affected business owners can apply for up a grant of up to $7,500.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. on August 14.

You can find more information about the application process on Citrus County’s website.