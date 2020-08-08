GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Cities across the state are closing down main streets, allowing people to safely explore downtown areas while helping boost local economies.



Cities like Wilmington, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro are temporarily closing street traffic to give businesses more outdoor seating options and attract more foot traffic.



In Greensboro its called "Open Streets." The city launched it Friday and Saturday. They're encouraging people to come to South Elm Street to have a meal or beverage from one of the restaurants or shop at a local retailer.



The owner of Vintage to Vogue, Jennifer Graf, said downtown businesses truly need these kind of events for the support.



“We are all struggling, and if you lose the small businesses you also lose the flavor of what makes this city great," Graf said.



She hopes the city will continue to hold these kinds of events and help bring dollars back to the local economy.



“Well now people can come downtown while wearing their masks, but now they can social distance by walking the streets and hopefully it will bring people downtown to experience this weekend and hopefully we can do this other weekends as well," Graf added.



People must still wear masks when they are not eating or drinking and maintain social distancing. The event ends on Saturday, August 8, at 9 p.m.