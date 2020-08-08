Yellow flags were posted up and down the beaches in Volusia County on Saturday, and swimmers found themselves caught off guard by the choppy conditions.

According to Volusia County Beach Safety, lifeguards pulled 14 people from the water as the surf picked up.

Among them was a 40-year-old man from Oveido who injured his leg while riding a personal watercraft. Officials say he was airlifted to the hospital.

Beaches where cars are usually allowed were closed to traffic, when a mid-day high tide soaked the sand.

Beach Safety says lightning remains the biggest threat to people on the beach, especially as afternoon thunderstorms fire up. Lifeguards on duty will wave people out of the water as storms approach.

Information on current beach conditions can be found on Volusia County’s website.