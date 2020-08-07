HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A resource guide for Black-owned businesses in the Triad area has business booming.



"The Buy Black Guide" launched on Juneteenth. It's purpose is to locate Black-owned businesses and create a resource for people to support.



The founder, Temoura Jefferies says since June they've gained traction by listing 200 businesses and have nearly 500 people on their mailing list. She says the recent protests and overall movement across the country inspired her to create change.



"I want to do my part," Jefferies says. "Black lives matter each and every day, so whatever I can do to help this is a piece to it."



Jefferies' goal is to publish a printed version of "The Buy Black Guide" within a year. She also hopes to expand the service far beyond the Triad.