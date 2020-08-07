ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a deputy shot an armed suspect in the parking lot of Florida Mall just after noon Friday.

The suspect, a man in his 20s described as a wanted felon, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment and his condition was unknown.

“That suspect was armed with a stolen Glock handgun,” Mina said. “At some point, our deputy shot the suspect. The suspect was transported to ORMC.”

Mina's office released this photo of a stolen gun the felon was allegedly holding.

The suspect our deputies were attempting to apprehend had this stolen gun in his possession. pic.twitter.com/PrsymC1qqF — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 7, 2020

Asked during a news briefing if the man pointed a gun at the deputy, Mina said that detail was under investigation.

The man was wanted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his alleged involvement in a July 7 shooting on Powers Ridge Drive in Pine Hills.

Deputies spotted him with other people at 12:08 p.m. outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Yellow caution tape was draped near a red pickup in the parking lot outside the store.

“When deputies made contact with the wanted suspect and other individuals, one other member of the group broke away and ultimately, one deputy discharged his weapon, striking the subject,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Mina said the names of everyone involved will be released later.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. The findings will be reviewed by the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office for a charging decision.

After that process is completed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation.

“The deputy involved is on temporary, paid administrative leave pending the FDLE findings,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The officer has been with the agency for more than 10 years.