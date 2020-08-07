MADISON, Wisc., (SPECTRUM NEWS) --Efforts continue in hopes of helping Madison’s famed State Street bounce back. In late July, Council turned down a proposal to support the strip's recovery following the days of unrest.

So far, 17 businesses have closed on State Street as several other dozen continue to struggle, even after a special GoFundMe page.

"We had a wonderful and a very successful GoFundMe that the Boys and Girls Club put together that raised just under $200,000 for our downtown businesses, and that covered about a third of the needs," Tiffany Kenney, Madison's Central Business Improvement District executive director, says.

It is the reason the Madison Community Foundation is now partnering with the Madison Central Business Improvement District for a new fundraising plan. The goal is to create the new Downtown Madison Repair, Recovery and Revitalization fund. Over the next 30 to 60 days, Kenney hopes this will help old and new businesses like Le C’s Patisserie and Tea House receive the boost it needs.

"It will be a great idea to help us, and every small business owner to keep their business, because all of us are very hard workers, and we are doing everything...by our hands, and we raise families,' Le C's co-owner Joan Cao says. "We need some support. Yeah, and I think there will be a very great idea to get everybody the support everybody needs..."

Learn how to support the effort, when the link goes live at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 7, here.