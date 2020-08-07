LUTZ, Fla. -- Getting your Amazon package in the mail should be even faster soon in the Bay Area.

What You Need To Know Amazon to build new shipping facility in Pasco County



110,000 sq ft facility to be located on SR 54, near Suncoast Pkwy



New fulfillment center also coming to Temple Terrace



Both expected to be open in 2021

Amazon announced they building a new shipping center in Pasco County, along with a new fulfillment center in Temple Terrace.

For Pasco County, it’s another sign of fast economic growth there.

“We’re one of the few places that has people and land,” said Bill Cronin, head of the Pasco Economic Development Council.

The Pasco facility will be located on State Road 54 just east of the Suncoast Pkwy in Lutz. It will be 110,000 square feet.

Amazon calls it a “last mile facility,” which is a shipping center. The company says it employs up 150 workers at those locations.

It’s also an opportunity for those who live nearby to make some extra cash by helping to deliver packages with the “Amazon Flex” program.

“We would rather them be here than somewhere else,” Cronin said. "If people are going to be shopping online, then let’s make sure we’re getting some jobs out of it as well.”

According to the Pasco EDC, the new facility there shows a $40 million investment in Pasco County.

In addition to Pasco, Amazon is also building a new fulfillment center in Temple Terrace, which will also offer hundreds of new jobs there.

They are both expected to be open in 2021.