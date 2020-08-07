DELAND, Fla. — Going off to college can be an exciting and scary time, even moreso in the middle of a global pandemic.

Move-in days began Friday at Stetson University in DeLand, and and for incoming freshman Jaytwon Peoples, the day looked different than he imagined.

“Actually I'm really excited, I don’t really know what it will be compared to high school, but I am ready to take on the challenges,”said Peoples, who is from Georgia.

The virus made it even harder for his mother to send him off.

“I am a little afraid to be honest. It's so much with the COVID going on and numbers up and down," said Shennetta Peoples. "I am excited for my son to be coming to college. I just want to make sure that he is safe.”

This year, freshman check-in is happening as a drive-through with mandatory temperature checks.

The university’s vice president said all precautions are being taken, as 60 percent of the school’s 3,500 students are choosing to come to campus in person this semester. Another 40 percent opted to take classes online, and less than 1 percent took a gap semester, according to the university.

“The demand for coming back to campus and having a real college residential experience has been really impressive,” said Noel Painter, vice president and provost at Stetson.

As students move in, none of them will have roommates.

“Part of that is because if we need to isolate a student because they are displaying symptoms, then we can do that isolation in their room, we can bring them food, we can keep them safe in that space,” said Painter.

Despite the changes, many new students are willing to adapt to stay safe.

“I think it is worth it just to be here. And I am from New York and I hate the New York weather, so it is nice to be in Florida,” said Madison Rice, an incoming freshman.

Many now hoping things will get back to normal soon.​

“I just wanted to get the college experience,” said Rice.

According to the university, all students must be tested for the coronavirus before moving in. They also must check into a health app everyday that will clear them to go to class.