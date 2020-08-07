GREEN BAY, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) –– Business owners in the stadium district near Lambeau Field say the pandemic continues to hit them hard.

Owners of The Jersey Store at 1931 Holmgren Way in Green Bay, just blocks away from Lambeau Field, already announced they plan to close at the end of the year because of the pandemic’s impact on their bottom line.

Mike Walters says he’s worked at the store for almost its entire 24-year existence. He’s a store manager.

“If someone would have said to me at the beginning of this year, ‘You guys are going to be closing at the end of the year,’ I would have laughed at them and said they were crazy,” he says.

Now Walters finds himself cherishing the time he has left with customers knowing the doors will close for good soon.

“You know economically so many people were affected by it, whether it be small businesses, large businesses, self-employed people,” says Walters.

That was all before the Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday the first two regular-season home games will be in an empty stadium as a safety precaution during the pandemic. The National Football League had already canceled the entire pre-season for the same reason.

The Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau says the money home games bring into the local economy simply cannot be replaced.

“Typically, a Green Bay Packers game brings in about $15,000,000 so that really is a $30,000,000 economic impact to our community,” says Brenda Krainik, director of marketing and communications for the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“That’s your lifeblood— is those games every year and those rabid, loyal fans that come out year after year,” Walters says.

Walters says he’s hoping other businesses near the stadium can survive the pandemic’s economic wrath, unlike his store.