ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Manhattan Casino has a rich and celebrated history as one of the first social gathering places for St. Petersburg's Black community, but in the present, it’s had difficulties finding new ways to stay relevant. So after more than one restaurant has come and gone at that location, owners are building on a new concept.

“So what we decided is to turn this into is a multi-restaurant food hall,” Callaloo co-founder Mario Farias said, “and we’re also going to do co-work space, which is going to be pretty unique, in the building next door.”

The idea is to bring four restaurants together working out of one big kitchen. Opening just one restaurant during a pandemic can be a risky business deal, but Farias said he thinks the time is right for this food hall.

“There are a lot of young chefs that may be out of work because a lot of the restaurants let them go,” Farias said, “and they might have a great concept on their head, and this is a great opportunity and when adversity hits, it’s a great opportunity for opportunity.”

With the additional co-working space for these aspiring restauranteurs, developers said they hope this historic space can make history again as a breeding ground for future businesses.