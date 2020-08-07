NATIONWIDE – Mark Zuckerberg has a reached a unique level of financial worth after shares in Facebook surged this week.

Zuckerberg co-founded the social media giant Facebook from his Harvard dorm room in 2004, and his biggest asset is still his 13 percent stake in the company, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.

He is also Facebook's chairman and controlling shareholder.

Zuckerberg’s wealth increase came as Facebook's stock climbed 6.5 percent Thursday, a day after the company launched its Reels on Instagram, reflective of the infamous TikTok layout.

The release of the short video feature also came as President Donald Trump introduced executive orders to ban TikTok and WhatsApp, Chinese-owned companies that have gained immense traction in the past year.

The twin executive orders--one for each app--take effect in 45 days.

The company also noted that it had benefited as more people around the world stayed home because of the pandemic, pushing up its engagement numbers over the quarter that ended in June, according to CNN Business.

Facebook shares have gone up almost 30 percent so far in 2020, adding $22 billion to Zuckerberg's wealth.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’ Bill Gates are the others who lead the way in this fortune category.