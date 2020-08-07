ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadline is fast approaching to sign up for critical financial aid many Central Florida businesses are relying on during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers in Washington are working on changes to the Paycheck Protection Program that could allow especially hard-hit small businesses to get another loan.

The aid could help small businesses stay afloat during this difficult time. Currently, the program is limited to one loan per business.

Lawmakers are working out what more can be done to help businesses.

The deadline to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan is August 8.

According a recent Goldman Sachs survey, 84 percent of small businesses nationwide say they will have used up their loans by the first week of August, which is this week.

This money was only intended to cover 10 weeks of payroll and other expenses.

As lawmakers work to figure out what the next round of a stimulus package could look like, they are looking at allowing especially hard-hit businesses to get another loan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's willing to delay lawmakers' summer break to negotiate additional aid for Americans that could include a new round of direct payments and more funding for state and local governments.

And it now appears her counterpart in the senate – Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is willing to hold off on a recess, too.