SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.— The coronavirus outbreak may be giving the citrus industry a boost. People are looking for ways to stay healthy, and that’s driving demand for orange juice.
What You Need To Know
- Orange juice sales rise almost 50 percent in April from in 2019
- Grower says he cannot confirm the increase is because of COVID-19
Local grower Ed White said he can’t say for sure COVID-19 is the reason for a spike in sales, but he does say the health benefits of fresh squeezed juice appeal to his customers at Red Hill Groves in Sanford.
“It’s not a product you just walk in the store and get. It’s very labor-intensive to make orange juice. The profit margin is not high, but it is a good product and it has been a staple of our business since 1962,” he said.
Florida Department of Citrus reports showed sales of OJ up almost 50% in April of 2020 compared to last year.