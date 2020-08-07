SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.— The coronavirus outbreak may be giving the citrus industry a boost. People are looking for ways to stay healthy, and that’s driving demand for orange juice.

What You Need To Know Orange juice sales rise almost 50 percent in April from in 2019



Grower says he cannot confirm the increase is because of COVID-19

Local grower Ed White said he can’t say for sure COVID-19 is the reason for a spike in sales, but he does say the health benefits of fresh squeezed juice appeal to his customers at Red Hill Groves in Sanford.

“It’s not a product you just walk in the store and get. It’s very labor-intensive to make orange juice. The profit margin is not high, but it is a good product and it has been a staple of our business since 1962,” he said.