ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida families are preparing for an all-virtual setting for the first nine days of the upcoming school year

Samantha Lambourne says she learns best in the classroom.

“I’m someone who’s very hands-on learning, said Lambourne, who will be starting her senior year. “I kind of need the teacher to walk me through it.”

She and her mother chose the face-to-face learning option – starting August 21. But because the first nine days of school are all virtual for all students.

Now she's preparing for classes at home - at least to start the year.

“For me personally it’s going to be a lot harder to get work done because I associate my home with comfort and not with doing school," she said.

She says she’s going to have to structure her day, just like if she were at school.

“I’m going to have to keep myself on a strict schedule," she said.

Orange County Public Schools officials said they are working to distribute laptops and wifi hotspots to individual schools that are making sure students who need those have them.

Orange County Schools’ Senior Director of Digital Learning said his department is busy getting everything ready in the last few days before school starts.

“This has definitely been a busy week," said Maurice Draggon.

Draggon says teachers have used digital learning tools as a resource for years. But now thousands of students and teachers will be logging in - all at the same time.

“Hiccups may certainly happen, so we will definitely appreciate patience," Draggon said.

His digital learning team is working to make sure everything is ready to go, so teachers and students can focus on teaching and learning.

“We’re making it the best experience possible, so if something does happen – we’re going to address it.”

Meanwhile, Lambourne says she’ll be ready to at least begin her senior year from home.

“I plan to have reminders on my computer to beep when I should either leave a class to head to another class or if I should complete an assignment," she said.

“I’m hoping that will work out a little better than it did in the spring.”