ORLANDO, Fla. – The back-to-school tax-free shopping weekend is now underway.

Several items customers have to purchase for the school year do not require you pay a sales tax this weekend.

So instead of a new back pack or lunchbox to bring to school, Daniel Miller is out shopping for a computer for his children.

“It’s a little different," said Daniel Miller, who is shopping for a computer at Best Buy for his son. "Obviously everyone is being a little hyper vigilant and careful but it hasn’t been too far off for the new normal is.”

According to Rollins College Assistant Professor Dr. Raghabendra KC, who studies consumer behavior, the fact that this weekend is considered a tradition for many should increase sales.

“What tax free weekend is doing, is really a nudge,” Professor KC said.

For consumers to feel comfortable and feel like they are in a traditional routine, shoppers are headed back out to stores this weekend like Miller.

“People see this purchase as more of an experience," Dr. KC said. "It brings people joy to buy new stationaries and what not of course.”

The Millers are spending Friday gathering everything they need from their back-to-school shopping list.

“We are kind of treating it like we are doing regular back to school shopping,” Miller said.

For others, their new normal shopping habits are now online.

“What we have seen historically is that online purchases hover around 40 percent and 30 percent," Dr. KC said. "This year we see 55 percent of people planning to purchase things on-line.”

With schools and districts suggesting to parents what it is they should buy like computers, hand sanitizers, and Clorox wipes, consumers like Miller feel good about their purchases.

“I think we are going to be alright,” said Miller, as he headed out the store.

Tax-free weekend ends on Sunday.