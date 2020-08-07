5 Things You Need to Know
- University of Central Florida students are assisting the Orlando Utilities Commission in creating Sky Cams.
- These Sky Cams monitor cloud formation and cloud movement, with the intention of telling engineers how much solar they will lose based on the shadows cast in daylight. It also helps them decide how to make up that difference by ramping up other resources, ahead of time.
- OUC engineers said that knowing the effects on the grid brings seamless, greener power at a lower cost to customers.
- There currently are three functioning Sky Cams at the Harmony Solar Energy Center in St. Cloud that were created by the 2019 senior design team. The intention is for the 2020 senior design team to build four more cams with enhanced features.
- Students used $1,800 on materials for the prototypes. However, OUC experts said designing and building this system professionally could have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.