On Thursday at Elevate Fitness, a handful of members of the New York State Fitness Alliance gathered together with a message for the Governor: reopen gyms now.

What You Need To Know Gyms in New York State have been closed since March



On Thursday, Governor Cuomo said that gyms shouldn't reopen yet because going to the gym is a "dangerous activity"



Local gym openers have joined up with the NYS Fitness Alliance to push the state to reopen



Also on Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo talked about how gyms shouldn't reopen at this time over a conference call.



“We know gyms are highly problematic. But we also know that its' a dangerous activity and we’re here poised delicately on this island of New York State with a sea of spread all around us," Cuomo said.

I’m at @elevatesyracuse where they’re talking about why fitness centers like theirs should reopen. pic.twitter.com/mLzKGB39HP — Kate Callaway (@KateCallawayTV) August 6, 2020

As one of the few businesses that haven’t gotten the green light, gym owners are frustrated.



“Every day that we’re closed it’s just going to be harder and harder to open," said Tom Muller, the owner of Elevate Fitness.



“It’s been really tough just to have no end in sight. Not only are we going through struggles as owners, but feeling helpless and not being able to help our employees," said owner Heather Fuleihan of Orangetheory Fitness in Syracuse.

Assemblyman Al Stirpe is at the podium now talking about different precautions that gyms are taking to deal with #Coronavirus. “This is important and we need to get back in operation.” @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/iiI2VewaD3 — Kate Callaway (@KateCallawayTV) August 6, 2020

And not being able to help the members who have been missing motivation Monday through flex Friday for five months.



“I need this. I miss this place, I miss the people inside and miss the way the gym makes me feel," Desiree Jenkins, a member of Elevate Fitness said.



"Exercise builds your immunity. By exercising on a regular basis you’ll be able to build that immunity and fight off those viruses," Muller said.



Along with working off depression, anxiety, heart disease, diabetes and so many other issues.



“They want some answers as to what is the reason. Even though they’ve gone through all these extreme measures to ensure their safe, why they can’t open," New York State Assemblyman Al Stirpe said.



“The most frustrating thing to me has been the lack of communication back to us. When we presented the plan we had extremely good feedback to us," Muller said.



Good feedback, but no guidance or answers on why they can’t open. As a result, gyms like Orange Theory and Elevate Fitness have over 100 employees still out of work while they’re trying to COVID-proof their buildings.



“We can very easily socially distance. We can control a lot more than other businesses who are already open," Fuleihan said.

Inside @elevatesyracuse they’re getting ready for when they finally can reopen. The shields are over all the registers and desks, there are sanitizer bottles on several of the machines and many more paper towel dispensers throughout the fitness area. pic.twitter.com/slR14ZQTKu — Kate Callaway (@KateCallawayTV) August 6, 2020

"I’ve purchased a fogger so we fog the club on a regular basis. I’ve purchased Remy-Halo, which is a device that goes into the air conditioning duct that kills the COVID. We’re willing to do whatever we need to do," Muller said.



These are just a few of the safety protocols that have been submitted by the Alliance to the state. Now, all they can do it wait for approval.



“There is an answer to it if they want to do it and I think they have to want to do it at this point," Stirpe said.



County Executive Ryan McMahon also addressed Cuomo’s comments about gyms being closed indefinitely. He said he’s offering Onondaga County as a pilot community to reopen gyms and other businesses that are still closed.