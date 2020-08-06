TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —- As Florida prepares for the 2020 national and local elections during a coronavirus pandemic, officials predict that as many as half of all votes in November could be cast by mail.

That has sparked an intense debate about the "security" of mail-in ballots.

President Donald Trump has warned of fraud, but more recently, he called Florida's vote-by-mail system "safe and secure, tried and true."

Integrity Florida, Tallahassee's top ethics watchdog group, is out with a new report supporting the integrity of the vote-by-mail system.

"In our five case studies, looking at the states that use universal vote-by-mail, we found little evidence of fraud, any problems, and vote-by-mail is very popular with the voters," Integrity Florida's Ben Wilcox said. "The report finds research indicates that vote-by-mail does not help any political party, as President Trump falsely claimed."

According to the report, Republicans cast more vote-by-mail ballots than Democrats in 2018.

However, the report also indicated that vote-by-mail ballots are more likely to be rejected when signatures on the ballot envelopes do not match the ones elections supervisors have on file.