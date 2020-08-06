KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is getting ready for an overnight rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center.

Launch is the 10th Starlink mission



SpaceX will attempt a Falcon 9 rocket launch at 1:12 a.m. eastern time from Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

The rocket is carrying another batch of Starlink satellites into space, along with two Earth imaging satellites from a company called "Black Sky."

This is the 10th Starlink mission for SpaceX, which is creating a constellation of tens of thousands of these satellites to eventually provide high-speed internet access to underserved areas around the world.

SpaceX has postponed this latest Starlink mission at least twice, without providing many details as to why.

Forecasts from the 45th Space Wing show only a 30 percent change that weather will put a stop to the launch.