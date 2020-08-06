SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools has released its step-by-step procedures for handling COVID-19 cases and symptoms inside the classroom.

Not all parents and teachers are comfortable with the new procedures.

There are three different scenarios for reporting;

1. What to do if someone reports to a teacher or staff member they are positive.

2. What does a teacher do if a student has symptoms?

3. What to do if a staff members has covid-19 symptoms.

Tanya Barrett’s daughter Sidney is getting ready to start the fourth grade at Sabal Point Elementary. News earlier in the week about the superintendent’s suggestion for elementary school students needing to wear masks was a lot to soak in.

“I had a momma bear moment," said Barrett, who lives in Longwood. "I needed to pull myself together and think about things.”

When the school year begins, Sidney will be back on campus. Whether she or a classmate show symptoms for the coronavirus will have to be identified by a teacher or school staff member. It’s something Lake Howell High English Teacher Bobby Agagnina is not comfortable with.

“As a teacher I am not a medical professional," Agagnina said. "I do not think we should be making these calls, and I feel completely uncomfortable making the call.”

School Board nurse Stephanie Jackson disagrees.

“We are looking for the coughing or the shortness of breath," SCPS Coordinator of Medical and Health Services Stephanie Jackson said. "You don’t have to have a medical background to see if someone is gasping for air or they are talking to you and not able to complete their sentences.”

The district has also laid out what they are saying is considered close contact with someone who shows symptoms:

1. No masks were worn by both individuals

2. There was a duration of exposure from a conversation of 15 minutes or more between the 2 persons

3. Physical distance of less than six feet

Parents wonder what will happen if a student has to self-isolate or quarantine for a period of time.

“It had nothing in there about missing assignments," Barrett said. "So is it going to be your child has it so we don’t want to talk or see you?”

Medical absences will count, but if a student or others are asked to quarantine and self-isolate they will have the opportunity to continue their education on-line.​

Another part of the plan discusses Covid Clinics. Each campus will have one and it can be a portable, a classroom not being used, an office, or somewhere that is remote and not seeing high traffic. The district also is asking parents to familiarize themselves with the website orlandohealth.com/schoolready to help them prepare for school.