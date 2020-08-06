A local company is helping transform the home of the Bisons into the temporary home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Streamline Designs in North Tonawanda is making the Blue Jays signs you see around Sahlen Field. The company says it reached out to the Bisons who took them up on the offer.

“We’re excited. The team is very excited. We’re big sports fans and this is a great opportunity to celebrate what Buffalo has to offer with our neighbors up north,” said Brad Lorich, art director at Streamline Designs.

It took about three days to get the signs printed. The team's Buffalo debut is scheduled for Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.