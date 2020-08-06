MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Stores in Milwaukee and around Wisconsin are working to keep customers safe while trying to make money.

It was a topic of conversation Wednesday as the Milwaukee Health Department and mayors office hosted a webinar for retail stores navigating reopening.

Johnrae Stowers owns Jazzy Rae Jewels and Accessories on Milwaukee’s west side. The women's clothing and accessories store has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but has remained open for curbside pickup and online orders. Now, with a reopening date planned for later this month, Stowers is making sure everything is in line with city recommendations.

“We are putting things in place to keep people safe. Masks are mandatory, hand sanitizer available all throughout the store,” Stowers said.

Stowers served on the webinar business panel. As part of the panel, the Milwaukee Health Department shared tips for businesses to keep customers and employees safe. While some recommendations were more obvious, others were ways businesses can prevent spread that they may not have considered.

“If you use credit card machines, making sure your staff is sanitizing them after each use so that if one person touches them then that keypad it doesn’t affect that next person coming in.” Milwaukee Deputy Health Commissioner Claire Evers told webinar attendees

The Milwaukee Health Department encourages businesses with questions about reopening guidelines to contact them if they have questions.