ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order that lifts travel restrictions on people travel to the state from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The restrictions, which were put in place back in March, required travelers from those states to self-quarantine for two weeks once they arrived in Florida.

At the time, coronavirus cases in the New York area were surging.

The quarantine restriction was also in place for out-of-state visitors coming by vehicle, prompting checkpoints to be set up along some highways and interstates.

