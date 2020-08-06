As if we all don’t have enough to worry about during this pandemic, scammers are ramping up their efforts to take your money.

What You Need To Know The Better Business Bureau is seeing a sharp increase in the number of scams.



Con artists are going after federal stimulus money



They’re on social media, emails and phone calls.

“They prey on that fear and that intimidation to entice you as a consumer to… give up personal or identifiable information or encourage you to go get a gift card at your local store and submit a payment to them to maybe receive that stimulus check.” BBB spokesman Bryan Oglesby explained.

“A lot of these scams are perpetrated through India. They’re using call ID spoofing, where even your caller ID will say it’s from that government agency when it’s not.”

Folks here in Tampa Bay have been targeted by these scammers claiming to help them apply for government grants of up to $10,000.

“They say all you need to do is to go to Publix or Western Union and buy a pre-paid Visa card and mail it to an address I’ll send you. And that’ll start your application process,” Dave Ansel from Treasure Island told Spectrum Bay News 9.

“But that Visa card has to have $500 on it to process the application for the “free grant.”

The BBB says to stay alert and vigilant.

“The key is being aware of these scammers.” Oglesby asserted

“Being aware and not be receptive to giving information up front. Ask questions. Know who you’re speaking to. If you feel unsure, hang up the phone, look up their phone number based on their website and call them directly,” he continued.

“Do not call the number that they provide you.”