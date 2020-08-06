An expansion at the Byrne facility in East Syracuse is expected to bring new jobs to the area.

The $28 million project will create 64 full time jobs and more than 100 construction jobs.

More space for processing and production is being added so the company can start making products with longer shelf lives.

"You should all be very proud that you've stepped up with your innovation and your creativity and the vision to do a project like this in a time when your country needs it most," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

Constuction is expected to be complete by January.