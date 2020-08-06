DURHAM, N.C. -- Some businesses aren't sure they'll make it to Phase 3 of reopening.

Governor Roy Cooper delayed that plan at least until September 11 on Wednesday, keeping the state in Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

Under Phase 2, restaurants will have to keep their dine-in capacity at 50 percent. Phase 3 would have allowed restaurants to increase their capacity and would have allowed bars and gyms to reopen.

"We really need Phase 3 to get here because it would send a sign to everyone that's saying 'hey, we're doing better. We can now go out eat'," says Leonardo Williams, owner of Zweli's in Durham.

Williams says revenue has taken a big dip since March. He has applied for a loan to stay financially afloat, and says without it he may not make it to Phase 3.

"We were forced to apply for a loan. We don't have anymore cash flow coming in right now," he adds.

Despite his setbacks, Williams continues to give back to the community. He collects and delivers produce to different neighborhoods, taking his mind off his own problems.

"This is the motivation that propels us through a pandemic," he says.