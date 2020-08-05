LOS ANGELES – As many families wonder how they will pay rent this month, some are coming up with creative ways to generate income.

One local teen started his own candle business after both of his parents lost their jobs and has already sold more than 100 candles.

Kevin Rodriguez, 16, is going into his junior year at Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona. He learned how to make candles during the pandemic by watching videos on YouTube.

“I really wanted to help my family out,” he shared.

Making candles is something he wanted to try for years but thought would require big expensive machines. Once he no longer had to go into school he started researching and realized he could make them at home. “I had more time on my hands and my father was just at home helping around the house and there was no income,” he recounted.

The teen used part of the COVID Emergency Grant given to his family by Claremont based non-profit Uncommon Good. Executive Director Nancy Mintie said they work with low income first generation students to try to end the cycle of intergenerational poverty.

“Most of the families we serve lost their jobs during the pandemic and so we decided to keep our doors open even when all of the other social service organizations around us were closing down,” she stated.

The non-profit has given out 450 emergency grants in the last few months. They are selling masks made by one struggling family, as well as Kevin’s scented candles.

“I really hope that I am able to inspire other kids to start their own business,” Rodriguez added.

The $10 price tag buys much more than just the handmade candle, it is an investment in Kevin’s future and a way to help his family through this difficult financial time.

If you want one of the handmade candles you can buy them at Uncommon Good in Claremont or at sunsetcandles.com.