If you’ve ever worked in the restaurant business, like most of us, you know that if the staff is in the restaurant early in the morning, their doing kitchen prep. But this Chef isn’t prepping for tonight’s meal.



Chef/owner Cody Dedischew is preparing for Defi’s opening on Wednesday. The restaurant is open from Wednesday thru Saturday. And if you stop by Wednesday it might be tough to tell how stressed he is. “We applied for several loans, got rejected from most of them. We got a PPP, that was $20,000. That for a restaurant doesn’t go that far. It’s a couple of weeks,” said Dedischew.

It’s no secret that businesses and restaurants have been struggling these last few months, but when restaurants had the option to take it, Defi tried to pivot, but had never done it before.



At the start of April, Cody knew things would be tough but it was a few weeks ago when he knew he had to ask for help.

“I considered driving for Uber, I considered many things. If I have to work and only sleep for two hours, I’ll do what I have to,” said Dedischew.



Cody started a GoFundMe page asking for $100,000.

“I was raised that you work for what you have. I hate the feeling that I’m asking for handouts. But I’ve also been raised that a strong man asks for help,” said Dedischew.



More than $7,000 has been raised so far but there is a long way to go.

