An Endicott staple that has sat vacant for nearly two years could finally see new life.

January 2019 marked the end of an era as "Nirchi's on the Avenue" closed its doors.

The popular Endicott eatery sat vacant ever since, leaving yet another void on Washington Avenue.

But some hope is now on the way.

Allen Memorial Home purchased the building, with plans on converting it into a banquet facility.

"The nice part was Nirchi's is right down the street from the funeral home and it allows us to be able to provide families with a space that's not too far away and we get to take part in the revitalization of Washington Ave at the same time," said Michael Romeo, Allen Memorial Home Office manager.

The 6,400 square-feet space would provide options for luncheons and events that typically follow a funeral.

Families would also have the option of hosting Celebrations of Life right at the site.

"We've learned from families over the past few years that they're looking for a more informal, laid back funeral setting, and we want to be able to offer that to families, and that's where the former Nirchi's comes into play," said Romeo.

The banquet facility also meets a growing demand locally.

Several churches are finding it harder than ever before to provide families with these types of services.

"They are finding it very difficult to keep providing funeral luncheons. Their volunteer base is getting smaller. We're not trying to take away from them by any means, we're just trying to enhance the void they may wont be able to fill," said Romeo.

At the point, Allen's does not have a set opening date.