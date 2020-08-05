There’s still quite a bit of time before it's officially fall, but one sure sign that it’s on its way: the Mayer Brothers Cider Mill Store is now open.

The store's supervisor says they planned to open on August 12, in line with the Erie County Fair, but with the fair not happening this year, they decided to open a little earlier for customers.

How can this video not make you hungry!? Can't wait to get one. They'll be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m daily. They also offer curbside pick-up. @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/wg1qpEIsu9 — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) August 5, 2020

Mayer Brothers is doing what they can to make sure people feel comfortable during this time. They will offer curbside pick-up for people who may not want to come inside and people can phone in orders. They will require everyone to wear a mask inside, but will provide someone a mask if people don't have one.

"Everybody in the community loves coming here, as well as from other places that people have lived in other states that come here when they are in town. People just flock to the cider mill because it's from their childhood, it's their childhood memories. And for us to provide that for people, we have been open since 1852, so to still be a staple in the community after 168 years is just a wonderful feeling,” said Colleen Nelson, store supervisor.

Real question: Is it ever too early for a cider slushie? @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/RGOahvOCbj — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) August 5, 2020

They'll be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until October 31.