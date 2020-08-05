Christina Hollerbach now runs Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe, which her parents opened nearly two decades ago in downtown Sanford, and that area is poised to change a lot more in the next couple years after the city recently gave site plan approval for the multimillion-dollar Heritage Park project.

What You Need To Know Heritage Park is designed to add residential and commercial space in downtown Sanford



The development recently received site approval by the city



It still must be approved by the Historic Preservation Board



The slow progress of the project has dampened enthusiasm among some business leaders

Heritage Park is a mixed-use development that will sit on three city blocks, with 235 residential units and commercial space.

“It makes downtown very active and a commercial place more than it even is today,” according to Richard Heisenbottle, one of the project developers at Sanford Waterfront Park.

Hollerbach not only spends hours a week in the restaurant. She’s also taken an active role in the downtown community and its success.

“It’s been wonderful because not only do we have the support of locals, but we are a tourist destination,” Hollerbach said. “In the last decade, there’s been such a positive change and growth.”

The city’s approval of Heritage Park, years in the making, brings the project closer to groundbreaking. It began in late 2015 with an estimated completion of 2021. Now, the project is slated to begin in 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic set back the developers about six months.

“It has always been the goal of the city to use these three city blocks as a catalyst to facilitate additional development and additional life into the rest of downtown,” Heisenbottle said.

“Everything is running about 50 percent off the normal pace here due to COVID,” he added.

Hollerbach said if the project moves forward, it could be a real asset to the downtown district, but after years of slow progress, her excitement is fading.

“I understand how long this process takes, but it’s still hard to keep up that same level of enthusiasm throughout a five- or six- year process,” Hollerbach said.

The next step for the project is an approval by the Historic Preservation Board.