STATEWIDE — The Florida Department of Health reported a grim milestone Wednesday, reporting the state had reached over 502,000 total coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state reported 5,409 new cases for Tuesday, leading to a total of 502,739 cases.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 621 new hospitalizations, and 225 new deaths, bringing the total death toll in Florida to 7,627.

What You Need To Know STATEWIDE: 5,409 cases, 225 deaths





621 hospitalizations





COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | Florida Department of Health | CDC

Among the new cases in Central Florida, Orange County led with 285 new cases and nine new deaths. Seminole County reported 16 new deaths, the most for the area.

In the Tampa area, Hillsborough County again had the most new cases, with 355, along with 21 new deaths. Pinellas County saw 173 new cases and 18 deaths. As a region, Tampa Bay had 829 new announced 1-day cases Tuesday and 64 deaths.

Central Florida New Cases and Deaths:

Orange County 285 cases, 9 deaths

Marion County 109 cases

Osceola County 138 cases, 6 deaths

Volusia County: 84 cases, 3 deaths

Semoinole County 66 cases, 16 deaths

Lake County 25 cases, 7 death

Brevard 41 cases, 9 deaths

Sumter 17 cases, 2 deaths

Flagler 14 cases

Tampa Area New Cases and Deaths:

Hillsborough County: 398 cases, 8 deaths

Pinellas County: 166 cases, 7 deaths

Polk County: 188 cases, 12 deaths

Manatee County: 52 cases, 1 death

Pasco County: 72 cases, 3 deaths

Citrus County: 50 cases

Hernando County: 42 deaths, 1 death

The latest county-by-county report is available on the Florida Dept. of Health website.