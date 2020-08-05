STATEWIDE — The Florida Department of Health reported a grim milestone Wednesday, reporting the state had reached over 502,000 total coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state reported 5,409 new cases for Tuesday, leading to a total of 502,739 cases.
The Florida Department of Health also reported 621 new hospitalizations, and 225 new deaths, bringing the total death toll in Florida to 7,627.
What You Need To Know
- STATEWIDE: 5,409 cases, 225 deaths
- 621 hospitalizations
Among the new cases in Central Florida, Orange County led with 285 new cases and nine new deaths. Seminole County reported 16 new deaths, the most for the area.
In the Tampa area, Hillsborough County again had the most new cases, with 355, along with 21 new deaths. Pinellas County saw 173 new cases and 18 deaths. As a region, Tampa Bay had 829 new announced 1-day cases Tuesday and 64 deaths.
Central Florida New Cases and Deaths:
- Orange County 285 cases, 9 deaths
- Marion County 109 cases
- Osceola County 138 cases, 6 deaths
- Volusia County: 84 cases, 3 deaths
- Semoinole County 66 cases, 16 deaths
- Lake County 25 cases, 7 death
- Brevard 41 cases, 9 deaths
- Sumter 17 cases, 2 deaths
- Flagler 14 cases
Tampa Area New Cases and Deaths:
- Hillsborough County: 398 cases, 8 deaths
- Pinellas County: 166 cases, 7 deaths
- Polk County: 188 cases, 12 deaths
- Manatee County: 52 cases, 1 death
- Pasco County: 72 cases, 3 deaths
- Citrus County: 50 cases
- Hernando County: 42 deaths, 1 death
The latest county-by-county report is available on the Florida Dept. of Health website.