ORLANDO, Fla. — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mexican Consulate of Orlando now provides bilingual financial and business advice to the Hispanic community.

Business experts volunteer in person at the consulate every Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET and virtually with webinars.

What You Need To Know In-person sessions available on Mondays and Fridays



Program also includes webinars



More volunteers are needed



The consulate will work as liaison for imports and exports

“People can come here and learn about financial literacy programs,” Orlando coordinator Margie Viera Ventanilla Finaciera said. “We’re also going to help them get access to banks and community organizations that can help them with credit counseling, how to acquire a home, how to maintain a budget.”

The financial literacy program will also help them learn how to start a business and conduct business with industries in Mexico.

“The Mexican Consulate will serve as a liaison for import and export opportunities for business here in Florida and Mexico,” Viera said.

Viera said they’re looking for more financial experts to help volunteer their time to help their community.