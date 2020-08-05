ORLANDO, Fla. — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has filed a civil lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company on behalf of Hester Burkhalter, a North Carolina grandmother who was arrested at Magic Kingdom in April 2019 after security found CBD oil in her purse.

According to Crump, Burkhalter had the “CBD oil per her doctor’s recommendation to treat her advance arthritis.”

Burkhalter was arrested and charged with possession of hashish. The charges were later dropped.

“Disney’s stated mission is to make everyone’s dreams come true. Instead, they turned a harmless grandmother’s expensive Disney vacation into a nightmare by treating her like a criminal with the full participation of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office,” Crump said in a statement Wednesday about the lawsuit. “We have given Disney and Orange County several chances to own their mistakes and make this right. The arrogance, complacency and lack of corporate responsibility demonstrated by these organizations demand correction and justice.”

Crump told Spectrum News in April 2019 they were seeking a public apology from Walt Disney World.

Body camera footage released by Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time shows deputies meeting with Burkhalter after being stopped by security officers at a checkpoint in front of Magic Kingdom.

In the footage, an Orange County deputy is heard saying, “If it doesn’t test positive for THC, then she can have it back.” Deputies tested her oil with a marijuana test kit.

“This does not contain THC,” the deputy is heard saying on the body camera footage. “This is not criminal. It is not criminal to have that."

Despite finding the oil to be legal, deputies tested it again.

This is when Burkhalter attorney Michelle Rayner-Goolsby said they showed their true intentions.

“At that point that it did not come back positive for THC, you needed to allow her to go back into the park and enjoy this trip with her family," Rayner-Goolsby said. "But for whatever reason, they were hell bent on arresting her, arresting somebody, that day.”

Two weeks after Burkhalter’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office issued new guidance for deputies outlining the state’s law on CBD that said “…because of the confusion surrounding CBD, deputies are encouraged to consult on-call Narcotics or Legal prior to effectuating an arrest or seizing CBD.”

Spectrum News reached out to Disney and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office about the lawsuit, but as of Wednesday had not received a response.