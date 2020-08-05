ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Lebanese still search for survivors following the devastating blast in Beruit, one person is watching and praying in Central Florida.

What You Need To Know Father John Hamatie has loved ones from, living in Beirut





His church is holding a Beirut memorial service this Sunday

Father John Hamatie, with Saint George Orthodox Church in Orlando, visits Lebanon every year.

He has family and friends in Beirut and many of his church members are from the area.

Hamatie says the explosion has been very emotional for him because he loves Beirut and the people who live there.

The search is still on for survivors in Beirut, but Father Hamatie says his loved ones are safe.

He says Lebanon is already in the throes of a financial crisis, and they won’t be able to come out of this alone.

Saint George Orthodox Church is holding a Beruit memorial service on Sunday around 11:30 a.m.

For the full story, watch the video above.