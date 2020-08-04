TAMPA, Fla. — The teenager accused in a bit-coin scheme which included stealing the identities of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Barak Obama will be arraigned Tuesday in Tampa.

What You Need To Know Tampa teen Graham Ivan Clark arrested, charged in Twitter hack



2 others also arrested



Hack targeted accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos



Scheme netted more than $100,000 in bitcoin

Graham Clark, 17, is facing 30 charges of electronic and computer fraud after Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren said the teen hacked the twitter accounts of prominent people and used their identities to get people to send them payments in bit-coin.

Investigators said Clark routed the crypto-currency to himself, making more than $100,000 on a single day.

The hack happened on July 15.

"This ‘Bit-Con’ was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida," Warren said in a statement. "This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that."

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office will prosecute Graham Ivan Clark as adult. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Under Florida law, Clark. can be prosecuted for the hack as an adult.

Warren said the FBI and Department of Justice will continue to partner on the case as Clark faces prosecution.

Federal officials said Mason Sheppard, 19, of Bognor Regis, U.K., and Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, were also charged in the hack.

Sheppard and Fazeli were charged in California federal court.