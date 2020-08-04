A single mother of two from Pinellas Park is urging members of Congress to continue the $600 enhanced weekly federal unemployment benefit in their next coronavirus relief deal.

What You Need To Know Diana Hill says the $600 benefit kept her family afloat.



Democrats support extending it.



Republicans want to reduce it.

"That $600, truly in my heart, I believe if they extended it, would be the best thing," Diana Hill said. "Because everything is coming [due] at once, and everybody is tapped out of resources."

Hill says she was let go from her paralegal job on July 10. Since then, she received two of the $600 payments before the benefit expired last Friday.

The 42-year-old single mom said it was enough money to keep her family afloat.

"I'm not getting rich off of $600 a week... two payments is my rent," she said. "You add all the other necessity bills – the water, the car insurance, the electricity – I don't even have trash pickup. So, when I say survival mode, I mean survival mode. You add those up, and you might come out with enough for groceries."

Democrats and Republicans in Congress are urgently trying to negotiate a new coronavirus relief deal. Democrats want to keep the $600 benefit. Republicans want to see it lowered to $200 or become a 70% wage replacement.

Hill said she could not make ends meet with $200 and has urged lawmakers to renew the $600 benefit.

"Some people might say it's not enough. Some people might say it's too much," she said. "I know for myself, it was helping me at the time, and I was very blessed to get just the two [checks] that I did."

Hill says she has sent out 30 job applications in the past month without any luck.

"I've gotten anything from not an answer to ‘we're not hiring’ to you're not a good fit," she said. "You call 211 – they give you a list of numbers. You call those numbers – they don't have anything, and it's frustrating."

The White House has offered a temporary extension of the federal unemployment benefits, while both sides reach a broader deal, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected that offer, calling it piecemeal.