Liquor and ice cream could be a reality at an ice cream parlor near you, thanks to legislation signed by Governor Cuomo Monday allowing the manufacture and selling of ice cream made with liquor.

What You Need To Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday to allow the manufacture and sale of ice cream made with liquor



The new law caps the alcohol content at five percent



Moonlight Creamery in Fairport is looking forward to taking advantage of the new legislation

After 13 years in Fairport, Moonlight Creamery is no stranger to experimenting with new flavor profiles.

“We’ve had some really great collaborations. In fact, right now we have a Balsamic Strawberry in the case. We use F. Oliver’s Balsamic Vinegar," Co-owner Heidi Grenek said.

And Grenek says that includes liquor.

“We looked at looking at flavors that incorporate things like bourbon and tequila. There’s ways to do that with keeping the alcohol low,” Grenek said.

But even more possibilities have opened up to the artisan ice cream shop now that ice cream made with liquor is legal in New York State.

“We know we have customers who want this kind of alcohol infused ice cream, so I think this is exciting in many ways,” Grenek said.

The new law caps the alcohol content at five percent, but don’t expect to get drunk from dessert. Most of the alcohol will have to be boiled off, otherwise the ice cream won’t freeze.

“Nobody is going to get inebriated eating ice cream. I think you’ll have other consequences if you eat that much ice cream before you get inebriated," Grenek said.

Still, more than anything Grenek is excited about the future collaborations that could happen with such a strong craft beverage industry in the Finger Lakes.

“I think it gives us some opportunities to do some fun and creative things with some of the craft brewers right here in Fairport, and craft distillers right here in Fairport,” Grenek said.

And that includes in the dairy industry.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much of our economy is tied to the dairy industry. So any opportunity to showcase that and bring it to the forefront, not just for New Yorkers but the rest of the country, is a great opportunity,” Grenek said.

Grenek says eager customers should stay tuned.