CLERMONT, Fla. — An investigation is underway after “a rope tied in the fashion of a noose” was found hanging from a tree outside Painalgia Relief Center in Clermont Monday morning, according to the Clermont Police Department.

What You Need To Know Clermont Police investigating noose found outside Painalgia Relief Center



Detectives say they're investigating the incident as a hate crie



Anyone with info is encouraged to contact Clermont PD or Crimeline

Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie helps patients with pain management. He was off on Monday but rushed in when a staff member sent him this picture. Staff at the center says they feel this is a blatant act of racism.

“I felt sad, I felt troubled, hurt, and a bag of mixed emotions,” Saint-Elie said.

Adeline Dawkins, who works at Painalgia Relief Center, recently moved to Florida from the United Kingdom. She saw what appeared to be a noose shortly after she pulled into work, though at first, she didn’t know what to think.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

“I was just confused," Dawkins said. "Why a noose would be hanging from a tree?”

Then she looked it up and was horrified.

“I haven’t experienced this kind of racism," she said. "As I said, I’ve never experienced anything like this before in the UK. I’ve never even heard of any of my friends say they’ve seen a noose hanging from a tree.”

Clermont Police responded, took the noose, and assured staff they would investigate the incident as a hate crime.

For now, Saint-Elie and his staff are still helping patients relieve physical pain, but they’re all feeling emotional tension.

“We’ve helped many people, so we don’t have enemies, and we’re here just to help the community," Saint-Elie said.

Police say this is the first crime of its kind in the community recently, and they are looking for a suspect.

​The Clermont Chief of Police released this statement about the crime: "Words cannot express the City of Clermont’s disappointment and disgust over this apparent hate crime. The Choice of Champions stands for equality and inclusivity. We are deploying all possible resources to hold those involved in this apparent crime accountable."

Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Aaron Grassi with Clermont Police's Criminal Investigations Division at 352-536-8409 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.